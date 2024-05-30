BioHarvest Sciences Posts Impressive Quarterly Growth

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has reported a significant first quarter revenue growth of 147% year-over-year, reaching US$5.34 million and surpassing previous estimates. The company also forecasts Q2 revenues to be between US$5.7 and US$6.0 million and expects to achieve EBITDA break-even in the latter half of 2024. Alongside its thriving VINIA® product line, BioHarvest has also launched a new CDMO business unit, aiming to leverage its Botanical Synthesis technology to develop patented plant-based molecules with substantial potential for future earnings.

