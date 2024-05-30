News & Insights

BioHarvest Sciences Posts Impressive Quarterly Growth

May 30, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has reported a significant first quarter revenue growth of 147% year-over-year, reaching US$5.34 million and surpassing previous estimates. The company also forecasts Q2 revenues to be between US$5.7 and US$6.0 million and expects to achieve EBITDA break-even in the latter half of 2024. Alongside its thriving VINIA® product line, BioHarvest has also launched a new CDMO business unit, aiming to leverage its Botanical Synthesis technology to develop patented plant-based molecules with substantial potential for future earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

