Biogen's Xirius Phase2/3 Study In XLRO Patients Fails To Meet Primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Friday said its XIRIUS study of cotoretigene toliparvovec failed to meet its primary endpoint in Phase 2/3 in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa or XLRP.

The company further noted that the study obtained positive trends in other pre-specified clinically relevant endpoints, such as a measure of visual acuity under low light conditions.

XLRP is a rare, inherited retinal disease that is associated with progressive vision loss. Cotoretigene toliparvovec or BIIB112 is an investigational AAV8 vector-based gene therapy administered by subretinal injection.

The company also announced a global collaboration and licensing agreement with ViGeneron GmbH to develop and commercialize gene therapy products based on adeno-associated virus vectors.

