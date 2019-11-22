Biogen's Data Shows Improved Gastrointestinal Tolerability With Vumerity

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that the Phase 3 EVOLVE-MS-2 study demonstrated improved patient-assessed gastrointestinal or GI tolerability of Vumerity, a new FDA-approved treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or MS, compared to Tecfidera. Results for the primary endpoint show patients treated with Vumerity self-reported 46 percent fewer days with intensity scores of =2 on the Individual Gastrointestinal Symptom and Impact Scale (IGISIS), compared to Tecfidera.

The EVOLVE-MS-2 results also indicate that compared to TECFIDERA, VUMERITY-treated patients had lower discontinuations due to GI adverse events (AEs) (0.8 percent vs. 4.8 percent).

VUMERITY is now available in the U.S. for relapsing forms of MS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.