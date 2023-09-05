Biogen's (BIIB) Stock Outperforms Industry YTD: Here's Why

Biogen BIIB holds a strong position in the MS market with a wide range of products, including Avonex, Tysabri, Tecfidera and Plegridy. Biogen is also gradually diversifying its pipeline across neuroscience and the adjacent therapeutic areas.

Biogen’s spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment, Spinraza (nusinersen), has consolidated its position in the neurological disease market, with the drug being the first treatment to be approved in the United States for SMA. Biogen also has an industry-leading portfolio in Alzheimer’s disease, addressing both amyloid and tau pathologies.

The main reason for the stock’s outperformance was the FDA’s traditional approval of Leqembi, Biogen and Eisai’s anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody drug, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It was a huge milestone for Biogen as Leqembi was the first Alzheimer’s drug to get traditional approval from the FDA. The FDA had granted accelerated approval to Leqembi in January. However, the drug was not expected to contribute much to revenues until the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) granted reimbursement for it under Medicare plans.

Once Leqembi received traditional approval, the CMS also announced broader Medicare coverage for the drug for early Alzheimer’s disease in the United States in July. A broad range of patients can now get access to Leqembi following the CMS decision. Leqembi has the potential to generate blockbuster sales. Regulatory applications seeking approval of Leqembi are under review in Japan, China, Europe and some other regions. Regulatory filings seeking approval for a subcutaneous formulation and a maintenance dosing version of Leqembi are expected in 2024

After Biogen’s focus shifted to Leqembi, it announced a new restructuring program, which is expected to result in a headcount reduction of approximately 1,000 employees. The program is expected to generate approximately $1 billion in gross cost savings. Out of these savings, around $300 million is expected to be re-invested in new products and R&D activities, which should further save costs of $700 million by 2025.

While most of Biogen’s key drugs are facing declining sales due to intense competitive pressure, Biogen’s new products, such as Leqembi, Qalsody (tofersen) and zuranolone, could help revive growth. Qalsody was approved to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis with SOD1 mutations in the United States in April 2023

Zuranolone was added to Biogen’s portfolio with the November 2020 collaboration with Sage Therapeutics SAGE. The FDA approved Biogen and Sage Therapeutics’ zuranolone, to be marketed as Zurzuvae, for women with postpartum depression (PPD) in August. However, the FDA issued a complete response letter for the new drug application seeking approval of zuranolone for the major depressive disorder indication, asking for an additional study to be conducted. ZURZUVAE is expected to be launched and commercially available for the PPD indication in the fourth quarter of 2022.

