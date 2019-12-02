Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Won't Get Approved, Analyst Says

Biogen stock fell early in the year as investors wrote off the prospects for aducanumab, an Alzheimer’s drug, only to rebound.

Baird analyst Brian Skorney seems to have spent Thanksgiving weekend sharpening a pin. On Monday morning, he stuck it into Biogen.

In a scathing note, Skorney laid out the case that Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab won’t get approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Shares of Biogen stumbled, falling about 2% in early trading.

“There are so many reasons we think aducanumab is getting rejected, our word count restrictions don’t allow us to put them all here,” Skorney wrote. “The bottom line is, the FDA standard of approval is substantial evidence of efficacy and the cumulative data for aducanumab falls really far short of this standard.”

Biogen (ticker: BIIB) stock crashed from nearly $330 per share to less than $230 in March when management announced it had ended a Phase 3 study of aducanumab after the trial failed a so-called futility analysis, leading investors to presume the once-promising drug dead in the water. But in October, the company raised the drug from the dead, saying that a new analysis suggested that it actually did work, and that it planned to submit aducanumab for FDA approval early next year.

Biogen shares shot up on the news; the stock closed Friday at $299.81.

Analysts have taken varying positions on whether the reversal makes Biogen a good bet. In his note, Skorney planted his flag on the negative side of the split.

“The preponderance of the data indicates aducanumab doesn’t provide a clinical benefit,” Skorney wrote, downgrading Biogen to Underperform from Neutral, and setting a price target of $250.

Biogen said it had no comment on the downgrade.

The back story. Shares of Biogen are flat this year. That masks a Grand Canyon-like dip in the company’s stock chart. Shares lost more than a quarter of their value in response to the failure of the aducanumab trial, and then spiked when the drug was apparently resurrected.

What’s new. Skorney listed what he called the “top 10 reasons aducanumab is getting rejected.” He raises concerns about the drug’s safety profile, effectiveness, and the statistical analysis involved in the submission.

“Our view is that the safety risk here is not zero, and in some rare instances could be significant,” he wrote. “If this were an effective Alzheimer’s drug, there would be no question that the safety profile would be manageable in the context of a benefit. But any safety risk is too much for a drug without a clinical benefit.”

Skorney takes particular aim at claims by Biogen’s chief medical officer, Alfred Sandrock, that if the company were to be required to do a follow-up trial, rather than being granted near-term approval for aducanumab, more people would suffer needlessly from dementia.

“We view Dr. Sandrock’s statement as pure ‘fearmongering,’” Skorney wrote. “Aducanumab is not benign. In the combined Phase 3 data set, there was a 35% rate of brain edema...Our view is that the risk of something bad happening to patients in the commercial experience, as a direct result of the brain edema that is associated with exposure to aducanumab, is a serious and material area of concern.”

Skorney’s litany of reasons why aducanumab will fail to receive approval from the FDA seems a direct response to a November note by SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges, who wrote up “20 reasons why aducanumab is likely to get approved.” Though Porges argued in late October in an interview with Barron’s that approval might not be good for the health care system, he wrote in his November note that the go-ahead would come regardless.

Looking ahead. In his note, Skorney didn’t claim that approval for aducanumab was impossible. Rather, he argued, it would require “a Deus Ex Machina”—an implausible intervention by an outside force. Skorney wrote that given the political environment, that unexpected factor could be a political thumb on the scale.

“Although we think approval of aducanumab would set a terrible precedent and carry substantial risk to the health care system, in and of itself, there is no question approval would be seen, politically, as a victory,” Skorney wrote. “Despite this risk, we think the obvious will prevail here and FDA will require at least one additional study to be run prior to approval.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

