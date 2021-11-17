US Markets
Biogen's Alzheimer's drug gets negative vote from EMA panel

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday the European Medicines Agency's panel had given a negative trend vote against the marketing application for its Alzheimer's disease drug.

