Biogen's Alzheimer's drug gets negative vote from EMA panel

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Wednesday the European Medicines Agency's panel had given a negative trend vote against the marketing application for its Alzheimer's disease drug.

