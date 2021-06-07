Markets
BIIB

Biogen's Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Earns FDA Approval

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

The long wait for a disease-modifying treatment option for millions of Americans suffering from Alzheimer's disease is finally over. The FDA on Monday approved aducanumab from Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and its longtime collaboration partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY). Biogen will market the drug under the brand name Aduhelm.

Aduhelm acts in the brain to remove amyloid protein fragments before they can form sticky plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, aducanumab failed to outperform a placebo in one of two identical clinical trials designed to prove its ability to help preserve patients' cognitive ability. Biogen also failed to convince a panel of independent experts that Aduhelm provided a disease-modifying benefit.

Elderly patient with a caregiver.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, the FDA granted Aduhelm an accelerated approval based on its ability to improve amyloid protein fragment concentrations. In theory, this approval will be rescinded if Biogen doesn't provide clinical evidence of a cognitive benefit at some point in the future. In practice, though, drugs that are granted accelerated approvals tend to remain on pharmacy shelves even when such evidence fails to materialize.

Aduhelm isn't intended for patients who have already progressed to a severe stage of Alzheimer's disease, but the FDA didn't specify disease severity on Aduhelm's prescribing label. This means there are around 6.2 million Americans now eligible to begin treatment with the drug.

Don't be surprised if sales of Aduhelm top $10 billion annually long before Biogen provides any further evidence of efficacy. Patients who receive monthly infusions of the drug will need regular MRIs to monitor for signs of dangerous brain swelling that occurred in some clinical trial participants, but the label contains no black box warnings to hinder its uptake.

10 stocks we like better than Biogen
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Biogen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB ESALY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular