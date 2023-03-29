Markets
BIIB

Biogen: BIIB080 Phase 1b Study Shows Reduction Of Tau PET Across Brain Regions

March 29, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported Phase 1b clinical data showing that the investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy, BIIB080, reduced soluble tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid in a dose-dependent and sustained manner in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. BIIB080 also reduced aggregated tau pathology in all brain composites assessed.

The Phase 2 CELIA study of BIIB080 is in progress and currently recruiting participants in the U.S.

In December 2019, Biogen exercised a license option with Ionis and obtained a worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize BIIB080.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
IONS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.