Biogen: BIIB080 Phase 1b Study Shows Reduction Of Tau PET Across Brain Regions

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported Phase 1b clinical data showing that the investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy, BIIB080, reduced soluble tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid in a dose-dependent and sustained manner in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. BIIB080 also reduced aggregated tau pathology in all brain composites assessed.

The Phase 2 CELIA study of BIIB080 is in progress and currently recruiting participants in the U.S.

In December 2019, Biogen exercised a license option with Ionis and obtained a worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize BIIB080.

