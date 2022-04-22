US Markets
Biogen to withdraw Alzheimer's drug application in Europe

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Friday it has decided to withdraw the marketing authorization application for its troubled Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab, in Europe and has notified the decision to the regulator.

The European Medicines Agency had in December rejected the drug and Biogen had sought a re-examination of its decision.

Sales of the drug, once expected to be a multi-billion dollar product, have been marginal in the United States following a backlash over the U.S. health regulator's controversial approval decision last June.

The U.S. government health plan for people aged 65 and above earlier this month issued its final coverage policy for the drug, also known as Aduhelm, moving forward with an unusually strict plan limiting it to patients in clinical trials.

