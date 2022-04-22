US Markets
BIIB

Biogen to withdraw Alzheimer's drug application in Europe

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen Inc said on Friday it has notified the European Medicines Agency of its decision to withdraw the marketing authorization application for its troubled Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Friday it has notified the European Medicines Agency of its decision to withdraw the marketing authorization application for its troubled Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular