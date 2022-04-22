Biogen to withdraw Alzheimer's drug application in Europe

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Friday it has notified the European Medicines Agency of its decision to withdraw the marketing authorization application for its troubled Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

