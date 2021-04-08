Biogen To Gain Rights To BAT1806 From Bio-Thera - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Bio-Thera Solutions have reached an agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize BAT1806, a phase 3 clinical stage anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar referencing ACTEMRA (tocilizumab). Biogen will gain exclusive regulatory, manufacturing and commercial rights to BAT1806 in all countries excluding China.

Biogen will make an upfront payment of $30 million to Bio-Thera Solutions, contingent upon Bio-Thera Solutions' phase 3 for BAT1806 achieving satisfactory results. Bio-Thera Solutions will be eligible to receive potential milestone payments on achieving commercial milestones. Biogen will also pay Bio-Thera Solutions tiered royalties.

