Markets
BIIB

Biogen To Gain Rights To BAT1806 From Bio-Thera - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Bio-Thera Solutions have reached an agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize BAT1806, a phase 3 clinical stage anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar referencing ACTEMRA (tocilizumab). Biogen will gain exclusive regulatory, manufacturing and commercial rights to BAT1806 in all countries excluding China.

Biogen will make an upfront payment of $30 million to Bio-Thera Solutions, contingent upon Bio-Thera Solutions' phase 3 for BAT1806 achieving satisfactory results. Bio-Thera Solutions will be eligible to receive potential milestone payments on achieving commercial milestones. Biogen will also pay Bio-Thera Solutions tiered royalties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular