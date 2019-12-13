Biogen Stops Development Of Gosuranemab For Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that it will discontinue development of gosuranemab for progressive supranuclear palsy and other primary tauopathies.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 PASSPORT of gosuranemab for progressive supranuclear palsy was not statistically significant. In addition, the study did not demonstrate efficacy on key clinical secondary endpoints.

The company noted that it will continue its ongoing Phase 2 TANGO study of gosuranemab for mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) or mild AD, given differences in disease pathology.

