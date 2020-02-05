Biogen Stock Skyrockets on Major Patent Win

Biogen stock jumped more than 23% after the biotech firm won a long-awaited decision in a patent case defending its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera against a challenge by Mylan.

The biotech firm won a long-awaited decision in a patent case defending its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera against a challenge by Mylan.

Shares of the biotech firm Biogen jumped more than 23% midday Wednesday after the company won a long-awaited decision in a patent case defending its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera against a challenge by Mylan.

In a decision issued Wednesday, administrative patent judge Sheridan K. Snedden wrote that Mylan (ticker: MYL) had failed to show that parts of a key patent protecting Tecfidera were unpatentable, as the company had claimed.

Now, Biogen (BIIB) could keep its exclusive rights over Tecfidera until early 2028. The drug has been Biogen’s top seller since 2015. That’s good news for Biogen, which has seen its shares rocked in recent months amid the drama over its experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab.

Last month, SVB Leerink’s Geoffrey Porges wrote that he expected Biogen shares to jump 5% if the company were to win the Tecfidera decision. As of 1:45 p.m., the jump had gone way past that.

Part of what may be happening is that the clearing away of the worries over Tecfidera sets Biogen up as a big bet over the outcome of the aducanumab saga. The drug failed in trials last year, but Biogen says it still plans to submit it for Food and Drug Administration approval sometime this year.

“Many investors are waiting on the sidelines to buy [on] aducanumab filing once [the patent] decision is out of the way,” Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat wrote in a note on Tuesday.

That could explain why the stock is skyrocketing this afternoon. Without the risk of losing Biogen’s biggest seller, investors are jumping in to bet on aducanumab.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.