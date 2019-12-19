Biogen Stock Is Jumping After Announcing a $5 Billion Share Buyback

In an 8-K filed after Thursday’s close, Biogen announced that it would buy back $5 billion dollars in stock, giving the shares a boost.

In an 8-K filed after Thursday’s close, Biogen announced that it would buy back $5 billion dollars in stock, giving the shares a boost.

Biogen stock is gaining in after-hours trading after the biotech giant announced plans to repurchase billions of dollars in shares.

In an 8-K filed after Thursday’s close, Biogen announced that it would buy back $5 billion dollars in stock. That is in addition to the $5 billion previously announced in March, the filing said.

Biogen stock has gained 1.5% to $302 at 4:47 p.m. in after-hours trading. Its shares have gained 33% since Oct. 21, the day before it announced that it would restart trials for a previously halted alzheimer’s treatment. That halting of that trial, which was announced on Mar. 21, caused Biogen stock to lose nearly 30% of its value.

Biogen has also benefited recently from investor willingness to buy biotech stocks. Flows, which had been negative for most of the year, were positive earlier this month, and biotech analysts are feeling good about the sector entering 2020.

Biogen, however, was off 1.1% in 2019 at Thursday’s close. While buybacks are likely to provide some comfort for the stock, it will take some drug-trial successes to really get the stock moving higher.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.