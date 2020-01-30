Biogen Stock Gets a Lift From Strong Earnings Report

Profits and revenue at Biogen were higher than expected.

Shares of Biogen jumped on Thursday morning as the company announced earnings results that beat analysts’ expectations.

Biogen reported earnings per share of $8.34 for the fourth quarter of 2019, beating the $7.90 S&P Capital IQ Consensus forecast. The company reported sales of $3.7 billion for the quarter, beating the consensus forecast of $3.5 billion.

Biogen (ticker: BIIB) said that in 2020, it expects revenue of between $14 billion and $14.4 billion, and earnings per share of between $31.50 and $33.50.

“Not the highest quality beat, but 2020 guidance in-line,” wrote Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond in an early morning note on Thursday

Shortly before the market opened, the stock was up 2.1% at $288.51.

“In 2019 Biogen demonstrated strong execution across all of our core business areas with resilience in MS, continued strong world-wide growth for SPINRAZA, and an expanded biosimilars business,” the company’s CEO, Michel Vounatsos, said in a statement. “In addition, as part of our expanded pipeline, we are excited about the prospects for aducanumab in Alzheimer’s disease and look forward to completing a regulatory filing in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

In the fall, Biogen shocked investors with the news that it planned to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for aducanumab, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment, despite the drug failing in trials in early 2019. The company offered no details in Thursday’s release about when it planned to make the FDA submission.

Biogen reported quarterly sales of $543 million for Spinraza, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. The drug is facing competition from Zolgensma, a Novartis (NVS) gene therapy targeting the same rare disease, and Roche’s riskiplam. In its statement, Biogen noted that full-year revenues for Spinraza were up 22% compared with those in 2018.

“Only 60 Spinraza patients were added in the US in Q419, the lowest number of patient adds we’ve seen, and given that NVS posted a nice Zolgensma beat yesterday...we wonder if this impacted the Spinraza number this quarter,” Raymond wrote.

