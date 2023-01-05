US Markets
Biogen splits R&D division ahead of key decision on Alzheimer's drug

January 05, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Thursday it will split its research and development division into two units ahead of a highly anticipated decision by the U.S. health regulator about the company's second Alzheimer's drug.

The company named interim R&D chief Priya Singhal as executive vice president, head of development following the separation.

Singhal will also serve as the interim head of research till the company completes its search for a new chief for that division.

Both Singhal and the new research head will report to Chief Executive Officer Christopher Viehbacher, the former Sanofi SA SASY.PA boss who was appointed after a months-long search to replace Michel Vounatsos.

The announcement comes as the company awaits the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision for Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai Co's 4523.T Alzheimer's drug lecanemab.

