Biogen Slashes Outlook - Update

Looking ahead, for the full year, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has cut its guidance to reflect the completed acquisition of Reata and its previously projected dilution to 2023 adjusted income per share, regulatory approval for ZURZUVAE in PPD, and the modification made to the company's presentation of LEQEMBI expenses.

Excluding items, Biogen now forecast income per share of $14.50 to $15 against its previous outlook of $15 to $16. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $15.29 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company now forecast a low-single digit percentage decline in revenue against its earlier projection for a mid-single digit percentage decline.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to register a revenue of $9.71 billion, for the year.

Below are the Q3 earnings highlights for Biogen Inc. (BIIB):

Earnings: -$68.1 million in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q3 vs. $7.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $635.5 million or $4.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.99 per share Revenue: $2.53 billion in Q3 vs. $2.51 billion in the same period last year.

