US Markets

Biogen shares soar 27% on patent win over Mylan for MS drug

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Shares of Biogen Inc surged about 27% on Wednesday after the drugmaker won a favorable U.S. patent ruling for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera in a battle with Mylan NV.

Adds background, Mylan response, updates shares

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Biogen Inc BIIB.O surged about 27% on Wednesday after the drugmaker won a favorable U.S. patent ruling for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera in a battle with Mylan NV MYL.O.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, an administrative court run by the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office, said Mylan had failed to demonstrate that some claims were not patentable.

Mylan said it strongly disagreed with the decision and planned to pursue all options for appeal.

Tecfidera is Biogen's top-selling drug and generated sales of $1.16 billion in the fourth quarter, and has been the drugmaker's main growth driver since its launch in 2013.

The patent was the only one protecting Tecfidera’s exclusivity from mid-2020 to early 2028, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a note ahead of the decision.

Biogen's shares were trading at $359.53 after the ruling.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular