Biogen shares soar 27% on patent win over Mylan for MS drug

Adds background, Mylan response, updates shares

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Biogen Inc BIIB.O surged about 27% on Wednesday after the drugmaker won a favorable U.S. patent ruling for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera in a battle with Mylan NV MYL.O.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, an administrative court run by the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office, said Mylan had failed to demonstrate that some claims were not patentable.

Mylan said it strongly disagreed with the decision and planned to pursue all options for appeal.

Tecfidera is Biogen's top-selling drug and generated sales of $1.16 billion in the fourth quarter, and has been the drugmaker's main growth driver since its launch in 2013.

The patent was the only one protecting Tecfidera’s exclusivity from mid-2020 to early 2028, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a note ahead of the decision.

Biogen's shares were trading at $359.53 after the ruling.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.