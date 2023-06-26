News & Insights

US Markets
BIIB

Biogen shareholders back Susan Langer as director

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 26, 2023 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by Leroy Leo, Khushi Mandowara, Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

Adds background throughout

June 26 (Reuters) - Biogen BIIB.O shareholders elected former company executive Susan Langer as a director on Monday, weeks after her romantic partner, Alex Denner, vacated the seat and the board nominated her to replace him.

Langer, 32, had served in various roles at the biotech company from 2013 to 2019. She is the daughter of Bob Langer, who co-founded vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O.

Denner was a hedge fund manager, who had been a Biogen director since 2009 and headed the company's nominating and governance committee.

He stepped down as a Biogen director as he sought a board seat at Alkermes ALKS.O, whose shareholders would vote on directors on June 29.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had earlier this month recommended shareholders elect Susan Langer to Biogen's board, but made no mention of the relationship.

Biogen said shareholders had also reelected the company's nominees for seven directors, according to preliminary results.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru, and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
MRNA
ALKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.