Biogen says yet to speak with CMS about coverage of Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc has not discussed with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services about its decision on the coverage of the drugmaker's Alzheimer's drug, the company's chief executive officer said in a call with analyst.

In a draft decision on Tuesday, CMS, which runs the government health plan for people over age 65, said it would cover Aduhelm, and similar treatments, only for patients enrolled in approved clinical trials.

"We want to be constructive with CMS. We want just to have a dialogue," Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said.

