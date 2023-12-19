News & Insights

Markets
BIIB

Biogen Says European Commission Revokes Marketing Authorizations For Generic Versions Of TECFIDERA

December 19, 2023 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) announced Tuesday that the European Commission has revoked the centralized marketing authorizations for generic versions of Biogen's product TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) held by Accord, Mylan, Neuraxpharm, Polpharma and Teva.

In reaching this decision, the European Commission affirmed that Biogen is entitled to full data protection and marketing protection for TECFIDERA.

Biogen said this decision confirms to the laws governing data exclusivity and marketing protection which are essential to protecting innovation.

TECFIDERA is entitled to marketing protection until February 3, 2025, and is the only dimethyl fumarate treatment for multiple sclerosis that may be lawfully placed on the market for sale in the EU until that date.

Biogen has initiated legal action to defend its market protection rights and has sufficient supply of TECFIDERA to supply the entire European market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.