Markets
BIIB

Biogen Says BLA For Lecanemab Gets Priority Review By NMPA In China

February 28, 2023 — 02:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Tuesday said the Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab, has been designated for Priority Review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

Lecanemab is an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aß) protofibril antibody for the treatment of patients with early Alzheimer disease.

In January this year, the FDA had granted accelerated approval for lecanemab, marketed as LEQEMBI in the U.S, to treat patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer disease.

A marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was also submitted in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.