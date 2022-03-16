US Markets
BIIB

Biogen says Aduhelm effective in reducing Alzheimer's indicators in long-term trial

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

March 16 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Wednesday patients in a long-term trial of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm experienced significant reductions in two key disease indicators, after nearly two and a half years of treatment.

