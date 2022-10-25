US Markets
BIIB

Biogen sales fall 9.7% on Tecifdera competition

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Biogen Inc reported a 9.7% drop in quarterly sales on Tuesday due to rising competition for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, while investors awaited more data on its new Alzheimer's disease drug next month.

The focus of investors as well as Wall Street is squarely on Biogen and Eisai Co Ltd's 4523.T new drug lecanemab that slowed progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month.

