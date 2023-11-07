News & Insights

Biogen-Sage Therapeutics postpartum depression pill priced at $15,900

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 12:40 pm EST

By Khushi Mandowara

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O has priced the oral postpartum depression (PPD) pill it developed with partner Biogen BIIB.O at $15,900 for a full 14-day course of treatment, the company said on Tuesday, months after the drug was approved by the U.S. health regulator.

Zurzuvae is the first oral pill for the condition that affects one in seven mothers after childbirth. The intravenous PDD treatment Zulresso, also made by Sage, costs $34,000 a year.

At least two analysts said the wholesale acquisition price of $15,900 for the course of treatment with Zurzuvae was below their expectations.

Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi said the expected price, along with Sage's other efforts for marketing the drug, has helped garner patient enthusiasm and point towards a successful launch.

Zurzuvae is expected to be commercially available for adults with PPD in December, it added.

PPD severely alters patients' ability to return to normal functioning and could potentially hurt the mother's relationship with her child.

Jefferies had estimated peak sales of more than $1 billion for the drug if it was approved to treat clinical depression, and $250 million to $500 million for postpartum depression.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

