Biogen Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

The biotech company Biogen has had a disastrous year, with the failure of an Alzheimer’s disease drug slashing the stock’s price by 26% in 2019. That’s far worse than the broader S&P 500, which is up 19.3% over the same period, and the 6.1% gain of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF, which tracks the sector.

On Tuesday morning, Biogen (ticker: BIIB) will have a chance to try to win back investor confidence as it releases its third-quarter results. The company has scheduled an earnings call for 8 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors have been in a wait-and-see mode with the shares since its plummet in late March. The stock is up 3.2% since March 22, and has traded consistently between $220 and $240. Biogen is trading at 6.9 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, substantially below its five-year average of 13.3 times earnings.

Here is a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

• Wall Street analysts expect Biogen to report quarterly earnings of $8.28 per share, and sales of $3.5 billion, according to FactSet.

• Biogen’s drug for spinal muscular atrophy, called Spinraza, is facing competition from Novartis’s (NVS) gene therapy Zolgensma. Zolgensma went on the market earlier this year; data in Biogen and Novartis’s quarterly reports this month should show how significantly Zolgensma is cutting into Spinraza sales.

• In a note on Oct. 11, Bernstein’s Ronny Gal wrote that Biogen was “exceedingly cash generative,” and that it has a neurology pipeline of first-in-kind therapies. “The challenge is that both the MS brands and Spinraza face risks of decline,” Gal wrote. The debate centers on rate of these products erosion vs. the delivery coming from the pipeline.” He rates the stock Market-perform.

• Biogen is awaiting a decision by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board over a challenge to a key patent protecting Tecfidera, its multiple sclerosis drug. The challenge was brought by Mylan (MYL). A decision is expected early next year.

• In a note on October 15, Nomura Instinet analyst Christopher Marai wrote that Spinraza sales seemed safe from Zolgensma, though could see a threat in the future from Risdiplam, a Roche (RHBBY) drug.

• In July, Biogen significantly beat earnings expectations, reporting earnings of $9.15 per share, far better than the $7.53 Wall Street consensus forecast. Still, sales of Spinraza missed expectations.

