Biogen Reports Earnings This Week. Here's What To Expect.

What’s the deal with aducanumab? The fate of the controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug is the key question on Biogen investors’ minds these days, and is likely to be a hot topic as the company releases its earnings tomorrow.

Biogen (ticker: BIIB) has underperformed the market so far this year, with shares down 4.2% as of January 23. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is down 0.8% over the same period, and the broader S&P 500 is up 3%.

Biogen will have a chance to convince investors its heading in the right direction as it releases its fourth quarter results this week. The company has scheduled an earnings call for 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

At an investor conference in mid-January, Biogen’s CEO, Michel Vounatsos, said it was “too early to comment” on when the company would file its application for aducanumab with the Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of Biogen trade at 8.7 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, well below the company’s five-year average valuation of 12.9 times projected earnings.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

— Analysts expect fourth quarter earnings of $7.93 per share and full-year 2019 earnings of $33.16 per share, according to FactSet.

— Analyst perspectives are mixed on whether the FDA will eventually approve aducanumab. “[W]e assign 0% probability to aducanumab being approved,” Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse wrote early in December. Around the same time, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau wrote: “The key question remains FDA’s willingness to extend regulatory flexibility.”

— A panel of judges at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is expected to rule on a patent challenge by Mylan (MYL) seeking to cut short Biogen’s exclusive rights to market Tecfidera, a multiple sclerosis drug that is Biogen’s top-seller. The office is expected to rule by early February.

— In late December, Biogen announced that its board had authorized a $5 billion share buyback, the second $5 billion share buyback the board had authorized in 2019. At the time, Barron’s argued that the buyback may not be what the company needs to maintain value over the long term, citing the intellectual property threat to Tecfidera, and cuts to the company’s R&D budget.

— In late October, Biogen announced third-quarter earnings of $9.17 per share.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

