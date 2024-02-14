Biogen receives subpoena from DOJ on business operations in foreign countries

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biogen BIIB.O has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information relating to the company's business operations in several foreign countries, the drugmaker disclosed in a filing on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

