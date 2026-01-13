Biogen Receives European Nod For High-Dose Regimen Of SPINRAZA In Spinal Muscular Atrophy

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for a high-dose regimen of SPINRAZA, comprised of 50 mg/5 mL and 28 mg/5 mL doses, for 5q spinal muscular atrophy.

The approval is supported by data from DEVOTE, a phase 2/3 randomized, controlled, dose-escalating study, which showed the benefit of the SPINRAZA 50 mg and 28 mg regimen in both treatment-naïve and those previously treated with SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy.

SPINRAZA 12 mg/5 mL injection is approved for the treatment of SMA in more than 71 countries for intrathecal use by the lumbar puncture method.

As per the new high-dose regimen loading phase, two 50 mg loading doses are administered 14 days apart, and 28 mg maintenance dose injections are administered every four months thereafter.

Hence, individuals transitioning from the 12 mg dose will receive one 50 mg dose in place of their next 12 mg dose, followed by 28 mg maintenance doses.

Notably, the high-dose regimen of SPINRAZA is also approved in Japan to treat infants, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy and is under review with the FDA, with a decision expected by April 3, 2026.

5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a common, inherited neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations in the SMN1 gene on chromosome 5, representing approximately 95% of all SMA cases.

BIIB closed Monday's trade at $185.63, down 1.06%. In the overnight market, BIIB is up 0.31% at $186.20.

