Biogen Raises 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said, for full year 2022, the company now projects non-GAAP EPS of $16.50 to $17.15, updated from prior guidance range of $15.25 to $16.75. Total revenue is now expected in a range of $10.0 to $10.15 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $9.9 to $10.1 billion. The company said the increase in full year 2022 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance is driven primarily by better than-expected topline performance and continued cost management.

Third quarter non GAAP earnings per share was $4.77, flat with prior year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net income attributable to Biogen was $1.14 billion compared to $329.2 million, last year. Total earnings per share was $7.84 compared to $2.22.

Total revenue was $2.51 billion, down 10% from the prior year at actual currency and 8% at constant currency. Analysts on average had estimated $2.47 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.