Biogen quarterly profit slumps about 71% on MS drug competition
April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O reported a 70.7% fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera faced increased competition from cheaper generic drugs.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $410.2 million, or $2.69 per share, in the three months ended March, from $1.40 billion, or $8.08 per share, a year earlier.
