Biogen quarterly profit jumps on demand for multiple sclerosis drug

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 52.1% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, and strength in biosimilars business. Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $946.8 million, or $4.73 per share, a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/38PYUP7) Total revenue rose to $3.67 billion from $3.53 billion. (Reporting by Trisha Roy and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;)) Keywords: BIOGEN RESULTS/ (URGENT)

