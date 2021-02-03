Biogen profit slumps 75% on multiple sclerosis drug competition
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O reported a 75.1% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by increased competition for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera and higher costs.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $357.9 million, or $2.32 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share, a year earlier.
