Biogen profit more than doubles on Samsung Bioepis stake sale

Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 20 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Wednesday posted second-quarter profit that more than doubled, driven by a roughly $1.5-billion gain from the sale of its equity stake in the Samsung Bioepis Joint Venture.

The drugmaker also raised its annual profit forecast to $15.25 to $16.75 per share from $14.25 to $16.00 previously.

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd 207940.KS said in January it plans to acquire Biogen's entire stake in their Samsung Bioepis joint venture worth $2.33 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $1.06 billion, or $7.24 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $448.5 million, or $2.99 per share, a year ago.

