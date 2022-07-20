US Markets
Biogen profit more than doubles on Samsung Bioepis stake sale

Manas Mishra Reuters
July 20 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc's BIIB.O second-quarter profit more than doubled on Wednesday, driven by a roughly $1.5-billion gain from the sale of its equity stake in the Samsung Bioepis Joint Venture.

