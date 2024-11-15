Biogen price target raised to $300 from $294 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Biogen (BIIB) to $300 from $294 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Biogen partner Eisai’s request for the EMA’s CHMP to reexamine the MAA for lecanemab in amyloid-positive early Alzheimer’s disease has paid off with a positive recommendation that excludes APOE4 homozygotes. Baird thinks this exclusion makes the application more palatable for the European Commission, which is expected to make the approval decision within 67 days.

