Biogen presents results from Phase 2 IGNAZ study of Felzartamab in IgAN

Biogen (BIIB) presented complete results from the Phase 2 IGNAZ study evaluating felzartamab, an investigational anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, in people living with IgA nephropathy. The results showed substantial reductions in proteinuria, stabilization of kidney function, and sustained treatment effect more than 18 months after the last dose of felzartamab. The complete results were shared during an oral presentation at Kidney Week 2024, the American Society of Nephrology’s annual meeting, in San Diego, California. The Phase 2 IGNAZ study explored the efficacy and safety of felzartamab in patients with IgAN and high risk of progressive kidney dysfunction. With respect to efficacy, patients receiving a nine-dose regimen of felzartamab over a six-month treatment period experienced substantial reductions in proteinuria levels as assessed by the urinary protein:creatinine ratio and stabilization of kidney function, as measured by the estimated glomerular filtration rate, through 24 months. Notably, patients maintained a mean reduction of approximately 50% in the UPCR through month 24, which was more than 18 months after the last dose was administered. These results suggest that felzartamab may have the potential to preserve kidney function and be administered on treatment cycles instead of continuous dosing. Further analysis revealed that felzartamab administration resulted in selective and durable reductions in IgA antibody levels, while IgG and IgM levels recovered to baseline 3 months off-treatment. This selective reduction may offer maintenance of significant immune functions essential for infection protection. Overall, administration of felzartamab was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with prior studies.

