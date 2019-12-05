US Markets

Biogen presents new data on its controversial Alzheimer's drug

Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Deena Beasley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Biogen Inc on Thursday presented new data from on its experimental Alzheimer's drug aducanumab showing that no patients in a high-risk group that were genetically predisposed to get Alzheimer's died while taking the high dose of the drug, which had been a key concern.

The company said the most common side effect from the drug was headache.

Biogen's shares, which had been halted before the presentation, opened down, then gained 1.5 percent, in choppy trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

