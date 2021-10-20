US Markets
Biogen posts much smaller-than-expected sales of new Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly sales of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm on Wednesday, as the recently launched treatment faces sluggish uptake following scrutiny over its approval and a lack of clarity over coverage.

The company recorded $300,000 in sales of Aduhelm, priced at $56,000 a year, in the third quarter, compared to analysts' average estimates of $10.79 million, according to Refinitiv data.

