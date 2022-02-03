Markets
BIIB

Biogen Posts Adj. Profit In Q4; Sees FY22 Results Below Market

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported that its fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $3.39 compared to a loss of $1.05, prior year. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $368.2 million or $2.50 per share compared to $357.9 million or $2.32 per share, previous year.

Total revenue declined to $2.73 billion from $2.85 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.62 billion in revenue.

For 2022, Biogen expects: non-GAAP EPS to be between $14.25 and $16.00; and revenue to be between $9.7 billion and $10.0 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $18.85 on revenue of $10.34 billion. The company noted that its financial guidance assumes minimal ADUHELM revenue in 2022.

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down nearly 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular