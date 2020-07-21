US Markets
BIIB

Biogen plans trial to assess benefits of Spinraza after treatment with Zolgensma

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a global clinical study to assess the safety and benefits of its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza in children who were previously treated with Novartis AG's rival therapy Zolgensma.

July 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Tuesday it plans to start a global clinical study to assess the safety and benefits of its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza in children who were previously treated with Novartis AG's NOVN.S rival therapy Zolgensma.

The study aims at evaluating Spinraza to potentially improve clinical outcomes in some patients who do not respond sufficiently to the gene therapy Zolgensma, the company said. (https://reut.rs/3jsVIis)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB NOVN

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular