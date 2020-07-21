Biogen plans trial to assess benefits of Spinraza after treatment with Zolgensma

July 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Tuesday it plans to start a global clinical study to assess the safety and benefits of its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza in children who were previously treated with Novartis AG's NOVN.S rival therapy Zolgensma.

The study aims at evaluating Spinraza to potentially improve clinical outcomes in some patients who do not respond sufficiently to the gene therapy Zolgensma, the company said. (https://reut.rs/3jsVIis)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.