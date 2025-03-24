Biogen Plans For State-of-the-Art Global Headquarters At Kendall Common, Set To Open In 2028

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Monday plans for its new global headquarters at Kendall Common, located at 75 Broadway in Cambridge, as part of a multi-year real estate consolidation plan in Massachusetts.

The move centralizes Biogen's presence in Kendall Square, integrating Biogen's research and development and technical operations teams alongside its global and North American commercial organizations into a co-located innovation hub.

The headquarters is scheduled to open when Biogen celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2028. The new state-of-the-art facility will commemorate five decades of excellence in scientific discovery, clinical development, and delivering innovative new treatments.

Biogen has signed a 15-year lease for approximately 580,000-square-feet of office and research and development space as part of the Kendall Common development project.

The lease agreement is with a new joint venture partnership between MIT Investment Management Company (MITIMCo) and BioMed Realty, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, which is developing the new building.

Biogen plans to be the sole corporate tenant in the building, allowing the company to optimize its real estate footprint in Cambridge and create a purpose-built innovation hub designed to foster increased collaboration among employees and external partners.

This state-of-the-art facility will feature laboratories of the future, upgraded workspaces, and modern amenities, along with sustainable design elements such as advanced water conservation measures and energy-efficient systems.

In addition, the building will house the Biogen CoLab. The Biogen CoLab is a classroom-style community laboratory and collaborative space where Biogen scientists, nonprofits and schools and universities come together to help students and career-ready adults discover and prepare for careers in life science and healthcare.

The Biogen CoLab is intended to serve not only as a gateway to Biogen, but as a central engine of talent generation and dynamic co-creation.

Biogen's history in the region can be traced back to the early 1980s when it established its research facility and headquarters in Kendall Square. Cambridge will remain the global headquarters of Biogen.

