Biogen names IQVIA's Michael McDonnell CFO

July 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Tuesday named IQVIA Holding Inc's IQV.N Michael McDonnell as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 15.

McDonnell succeeds Jeffrey Capello, who will remain with the company until Sept. 15 to assist with the transition, the drugmaker said in a statement.

Separately, healthcare services company IQVIA said Ron Bruehlman will succeed McDonnell as chief financial officer on an interim basis.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.