BIIB

Biogen names IQVIA's Michael McDonnell CFO

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Biogen Inc on Tuesday named IQVIA Holding Inc's Michael McDonnell as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 15.

July 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Tuesday named IQVIA Holding Inc's IQV.N Michael McDonnell as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 15.

McDonnell succeeds Jeffrey Capello, who will remain with the company until Sept. 15 to assist with the transition, the drugmaker said in a statement.

Separately, healthcare services company IQVIA said Ron Bruehlman will succeed McDonnell as chief financial officer on an interim basis.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB IQV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters