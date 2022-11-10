Biogen names industry veteran Christopher Viehbacher as CEO

Adds background on Aduhelm, new CEO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Thursday tapped pharmaceutical industry veteran Christopher Viehbacher as its new chief executive, after a months-long search for a successor to Michel Vounatsos.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the U.S. drugmaker as it grapples with intense competition for top-selling drugs and a rocky launch of its highly anticipated Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.

Investors and analysts are now pinning hopes on the second Alzheimer's drug the company is developing with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T after it slowed the progress of the memory-robbing disease by 27% in a trial.

"With several potential breakthroughs in areas of high unmet needs on the horizon, I believe the best is yet to come for Biogen and its patients," Vounatsos said.

Viehbacher served as chief executive of French pharma major Sanofi SASY.PA for six years until he was ousted in 2014 amid declining sales of an important diabetes drug. He subsequently co-founded life sciences-focused private equity firm Gurnet Point Capital in 2015.

The long-time pharma executive's resume includes a 20-year stint at Britain's GSK GSK.L.

Biogen said in May Vounatsos, who became the CEO in 2017, would step down after the U.S. government's Medicare program restricted coverage of Aduhelm to patients in clinical trials, severely limiting its use.

Viehbacher will step into his role on Nov. 14, Biogen said.

