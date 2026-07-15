Biogen: LEQEMBI Real-World LEADER Study Shows Majority Of Early Alzheimer's Patients Remain Stable

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. announced results from the real-world LEADER study presented at AAIC 2026, showing that nearly 83% of early Alzheimer's disease patients treated with LEQEMBI remained stable (75.9%) or improved (6.6%) over an average of 17 months of therapy.

Alzheimer's disease is a chronic, progressive condition that requires continuous treatment. LEQEMBI, an antibody targeting amyloid beta, works by removing both insoluble plaque and soluble protofibrils, aiming to slow cognitive decline and preserve daily functioning. Data suggested that ongoing treatment may help patients remain in the early stages of disease longer, which includes mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's and mild Alzheimer's dementia.

The LEADER study is a three-year, multicenter, retrospective analysis conducted across 13 U.S. sites. It integrates deidentified patient charts, electronic medical records and healthcare provider surveys to assess treatment persistence, safety, and functional outcomes in diverse clinical settings.

The interim analysis included 432 patients with a mean age of 74, of whom 55.8% were female. At baseline, 63.9% had mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's, while 36.1% had mild Alzheimer's dementia.

Patients received an average of 26 LEQEMBI infusions over 520 days of treatment. Stability was defined as remaining in the same disease stage, while improvement was marked by a transition from mild dementia back to mild cognitive impairment. Progression was defined as advancing to moderate dementia.

BIIB has traded between $121.05 and $219.72 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $191.95, down 8.17%.

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