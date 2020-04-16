Biogen joins consortium for building COVID-19 'biobank'

April 16 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O said on Thursday it had joined a consortium to build a collection of biological and medical data, where its employees who had tested and recovered from the coronavirus would be able to participate.

Several employees of the U.S. drugmaker had tested positive for the coronavirus after an internal company meeting in Boston earlier this year.

Biogen said the consortium included Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Partners HealthCare.

