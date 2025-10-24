Biogen Inks License Deal For Vanqua Bio's Oral C5aR1 Antagonist

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Friday announced a license agreement granting the company exclusive worldwide rights to Chicago-based Vanqua Bio's preclinical, oral C5aR1 antagonist, which is designed to modulate neutrophil-driven inflammation.

In exchange of granting exclusive worldwide rights to its peripherally-directed C5aR1 program, Vanqua is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $70 million, and upto $990 million in potential development, regulatory, commercial, and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on potential net sales.

Biogen noted that the deal is in line with its early-stage immunology pipeline, helping the company to deepen its scientific and clinical focus in immunological diseases.

Moreover, the program has demonstrated inhibition of complement activation of pathogenic immune cells, and a preclinical safety and tolerability profile supportive of advancing the compound into clinical development.

If the results continue to be positive, Biogen plans to file an Investigational New Drug application in 2027.

In the pre-market hours, Biogen's stock is trading at $149.84, down 0.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

