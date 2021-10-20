Markets
BIIB

Biogen Inc. Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $701.5 million, or $4.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $709.6 million or $4.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $2.78 billion from $3.38 billion last year.

Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $709.6 Mln. vs. $887.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.77 vs. $5.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.78 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.85 to $19.35 Full year revenue guidance: $10.8 to $10.9 Bln

