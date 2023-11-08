Biogen Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biogen Inc. (BIIB):

Earnings: -$68.1 million in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q3 vs. $7.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $635.5 million or $4.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.99 per share Revenue: $2.53 billion in Q3 vs. $2.51 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 to $15.00

