Biogen Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$13b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 6.6% to hit US$24.80 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BIIB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the 28 analysts covering Biogen provided consensus estimates of US$11.1b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 18% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 33% to US$16.75 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$22.19 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$293, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Biogen at US$450 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$175. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 18%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Biogen is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$293, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Biogen analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Biogen has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.